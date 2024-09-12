ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $11,471.31 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $11,471.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 717,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,713.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 2,285 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $14,075.60.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jayesh Sahasi sold 4,468 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $28,371.80.

On Thursday, July 11th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $106,917.93.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jayesh Sahasi sold 1,800 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $10,800.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jayesh Sahasi sold 3 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $18.00.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.47. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.31 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. Analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 19.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth $427,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ON24 by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

