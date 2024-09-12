Omni Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $91.51 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $91.51 million and $8.88 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni Network has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Omni Network token can currently be purchased for about $7.09 or 0.00012261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,904,057 tokens. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,150,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 7.1605634 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $9,809,784.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

