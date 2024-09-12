Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Announces GBX 2.25 Dividend

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

OCI traded up GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 502.25 ($6.57). 423,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,271. The company has a current ratio of 24.00, a quick ratio of 82.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 512.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 490.27. Oakley Capital Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 392 ($5.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 530 ($6.93). The firm has a market cap of £886.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,860.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caroline Foulger purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($134,954.88). In other news, insider Fiona Beck bought 10,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £50,900 ($66,562.05). Also, insider Caroline Foulger bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($134,954.88). Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

