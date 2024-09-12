Numbers Protocol (NUM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $498,686.45

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Numbers Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.42 million and $498,686.45 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000091 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 686,537,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 686,537,204 with 676,474,220 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.03681518 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $465,963.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

