NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.59

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.59 and last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 104809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

