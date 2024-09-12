Northeast Bank’s (NBN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Northeast Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

