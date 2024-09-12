NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 22,868,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 52,001,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

NIO Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.82.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NIO by 164.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,659 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,361,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $5,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,652,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

