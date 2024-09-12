Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 31,061 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the period. Crane NXT accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Crane NXT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 85,876 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

NYSE:CXT opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

