Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 1,713 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies makes up about 3.0% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.33% of BWX Technologies worth $28,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 56.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.7% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 10,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,161,000 after acquiring an additional 203,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 39,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CLSA initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

