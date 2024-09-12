NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Down 0.6%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 15,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

NI Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $310.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.36.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.81 million during the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NI by 38.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,561 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 337,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in NI by 65.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NI by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

