NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Down 0.6%

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODKGet Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 15,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

NI Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $310.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.36.

NI (NASDAQ:NODKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.81 million during the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NI by 38.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,561 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 337,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in NI by 65.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NI by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NI

(Get Free Report)

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.