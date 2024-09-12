NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Down 0.6%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 15,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.
NI Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $310.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.36.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.81 million during the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NI
About NI
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NI
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.