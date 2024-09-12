NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 89.6% annually over the last three years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -190.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

NXRT stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $64.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

