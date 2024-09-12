New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.73. 426,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,177,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. American National Bank bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 987.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

