New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $44.23 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.