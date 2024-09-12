New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $361.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

