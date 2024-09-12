Neo Price Tops $9.59 on Major Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Neo has a market capitalization of $676.35 million and $22.70 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $9.59 or 0.00016527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Neo

NEO is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO distinguishes itself within the blockchain space through its dBFT 2.0 consensus mechanism, support for digital assets, digital identities, and smart contracts, along with a focus on creating a smart economy. The platform’s ability to process transactions quickly and securely, combined with features introduced in NEO 3.0, positions NEO as a comprehensive ecosystem for developing and deploying decentralized applications. It’s developed with the aim to include a broad community of developers by supporting multiple programming languages.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

