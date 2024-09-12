Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HRMY. UBS Group assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.53 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

