Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $658.10

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 658.10 ($8.61) and last traded at GBX 857 ($11.21), with a volume of 169933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.25).

Murray Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 872.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 858.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £890.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,180.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

Murray Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5,416.67%.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.