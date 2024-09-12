Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on MWA. TD Cowen lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

MWA opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,869 shares of company stock worth $5,141,842. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $1,217,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 341.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $1,999,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 48.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 199,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $13,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

