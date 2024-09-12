Montis Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,614,000 after buying an additional 66,213 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 565.8% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $557.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $552.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.45. The firm has a market cap of $480.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

