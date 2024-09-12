Montis Financial LLC Sells 847 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Montis Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

PHYS opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

