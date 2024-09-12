Montis Financial LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Montis Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $196.24. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.