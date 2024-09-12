Montis Financial LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Montis Financial LLC cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

CEF opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

