Montis Financial LLC Acquires 47,184 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 522.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after buying an additional 815,598 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,134 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.