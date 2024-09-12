Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 4.1%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 61,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 308,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.40 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 502,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 224,895 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 326,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,546 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.