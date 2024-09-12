MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.55

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 39882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -157.13 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 82.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

