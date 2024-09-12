MetisDAO Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $178.70 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $30.00 or 0.00051946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009347 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,735.72 or 0.99966684 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013624 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 29.44815321 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $5,332,662.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

