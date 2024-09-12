MetFi (METFI) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MetFi (METFI) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One MetFi token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges. MetFi has a market cap of $91.79 million and $247,603.82 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetFi has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,739,221 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.47610488 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $313,892.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.