MetaMUI Price Up 4.7% This Week (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. MetaMUI has a market cap of $18.59 million and $479,331.44 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official message board is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

