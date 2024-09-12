Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.22 million and approximately $782,066.37 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001476 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002195 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

