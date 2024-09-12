Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. 38,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 28,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
Mega Matrix Stock Performance
Mega Matrix Company Profile
Mega Matrix Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm operates through its two subsidiaries: Mega Metaverse Corp. and JetFleet Management Corp. The company focuses on the GameFi sector through its NFT (non-fungible token) games and its metaverse universe “alSpace“, with Mano being the first game and additional games will be released in alSpace.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mega Matrix
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Mega Matrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Matrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.