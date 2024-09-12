MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading 33.3% Higher

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 364,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 121,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

MedX Health Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

About MedX Health

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

Further Reading

