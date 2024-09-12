McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $24,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.07.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MCK opened at $510.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $417.65 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

