Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lessened by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $488.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $453.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 943,467 shares of company stock valued at $431,056,895. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

