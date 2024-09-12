MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $44.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HZO

MarineMax Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $30.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. MarineMax has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $679.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.82.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.