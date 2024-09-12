Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.91

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 17658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.
Mandalay Resources Trading Up 4.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$296.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.23.
Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of C$86.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mandalay Resources
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.