Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.91

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MNDGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 17658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

The company has a market cap of C$296.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.23.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MNDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of C$86.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 36,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total transaction of C$93,199.92. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

