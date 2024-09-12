Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Short Interest Update

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Malaga Financial Stock Performance

MLGF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922. Malaga Financial has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.

