Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.26% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 16.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 766,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,179,000 after purchasing an additional 107,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 18.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 498,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 78,693 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3,133.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 337,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 327,449 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 81.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 75,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 563.1% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 141,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FJAN stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $775.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.