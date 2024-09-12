Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.51% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

FJUL stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $690.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

