Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.31% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAR. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,521,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $9,434,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $7,873,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $6,708,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,629 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FMAR opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $736.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

