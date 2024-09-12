Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,467 shares of company stock worth $431,056,895. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0 %

Mastercard stock opened at $488.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $453.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

