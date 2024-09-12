LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of LY to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS YAHOY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,393. LY has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LY will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

