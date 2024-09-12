Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman Sells 16,000 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total value of C$459,913.60.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LUG traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.79. 640,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,376. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$29.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.5546059 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.08.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

