LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.30.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $209.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.85. LPL Financial has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

