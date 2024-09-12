Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,852 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Logitech International worth $58,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOGI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2,036.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

