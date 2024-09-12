Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Cap of $2.33 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $5.79 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,495,262 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,474,215.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00290157 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
