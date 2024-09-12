Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Shares Down 0.9%

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 770 ($10.07) and last traded at GBX 774 ($10.12). Approximately 223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 781 ($10.21).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 802.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 807.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 million, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Lindsell Train Investment Trust news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £823.60 ($1,077.02) per share, for a total transaction of £41,180 ($53,851.18). Insiders acquired 200 shares of company stock worth $16,064,200 over the last ninety days. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

