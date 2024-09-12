Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Trading 4.4% Higher

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 25,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 347,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$135.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

