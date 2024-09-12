Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $18.87

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.87, but opened at $19.50. Li Auto shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 1,802,820 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Li Auto by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 604,773 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 510.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 63,917 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $17,696,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter worth $2,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

