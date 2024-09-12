LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lifted to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $125.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $97.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.00.

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

LGIH stock opened at $104.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.95. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average is $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.44 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

