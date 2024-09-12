Leerink Partners Begins Coverage on MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.40 and a beta of 1.32. MannKind has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $6.44.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.81 million. MannKind had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $536,167.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,294,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $536,167.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,294,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Binder sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $30,026.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,075,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,654.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,997 shares of company stock worth $1,245,912. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in MannKind by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 39,659 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MannKind by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MannKind by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

